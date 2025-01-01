Despite Post-Fight Fallout, Oleksandr Usyk Celebrates Tyson Fury Win with Legendary Sword as Loot – A Symbol of Ukrainian Independence

Oleksandr Usyk marked his unanimous decision victory over Tyson Fury in their rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a gesture bigger than the boxing ring. Standing in the spotlight, Usyk raised a 300-year-old saber belonging to Ivan Mazepa, a 17th-century Ukrainian leader who fought for Ukrainian independence. The legendary saber is steeped in history and cultural significance. This is a powerful symbol of national pride amid Ukraine’s ongoing resistance to Russian aggression.

Ivan Mazepa

The saber is merely one of only three surviving blades linked to Ivan Mazepa. It is a rare artifact normally housed at the Chernihiv Historical Museum in Ukraine. Through collaboration with Ukrainian cultural organizations and Usyk’s charitable foundation, the saber was transported to Saudi Arabia for this historic moment.

Speaking on Instagram, Usyk highlighted the symbolism:

“It was an honor for me to hold this unique artifact, over 300 years old. For centuries, Russia has tarnished the name of Hetman Mazepa. Now that name is returning to the global media sphere and will receive the recognition it deserves. This is just the beginning!“

By brandishing the saber, Usyk evoked Mazepa’s legacy of resisting Russian domination in the early 18th century, aligning his boxing triumph with Ukraine’s centuries-old struggle for sovereignty. Additionally, the Ukrainian boxer defended his heavyweight titles and earned hundreds of millions of dollars.

Fallout from Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2

Tyson Fury was visibly upset by the judges’ unanimous 116-112 decision, and stormed out of the ring, skipping the post-fight interview. Later, Fury dismissed the outcome, calling it a “Christmas gift” for Oleksandr Usyk and insisting he had won. His promoter, Frank Warren, criticized the scoring. But, most pundits agreed the judging was entirely fair and justified.

The celebration resonated deeply in Ukraine, where it was seen as a moment of defiance and national pride. In Russia, the gesture sparked controversy, with critics viewing it as a political provocation.

As Oleksandr Usyk celebrated his win, Daniel Dubois, the IBF champion, interrupted the moment to call for a unification bout. Usyk, now solidified as the unified heavyweight champion, faces a future with high-stakes matchups.