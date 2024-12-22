Was Tyson Fury robbed against Oleksandr Usyk? Former UFC champ Michael Bisping weighs in on judging controversy

Former UFC star, Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on last night’s Oleksandr Usyk rematch with former champion, Tyson Fury — amid continued dispute over the scorecards, which saw the challenger win just four rounds en route to a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) loss.

Retaining his WBC, WBO, IBO, and WBA heavyweight crowns, Ukrainian fan-favorite pugilist, Usyk would hand Fury his second consecutive loss since May, having won the WBC title from the British veteran in Saudi Arabia in another debated split decision win — despite almost forcing a ninth round TKO victory.

And in the aftermath of his second career win over Morecambe native, Fury, former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Usyk’s win was called into question by some pundits, as well as Queensberry Promotions leader, Frank Warren who claimed he was “dumbfounded” by how his client had been beaten again.

“I’m dumbfounded,” Frank Warren told TNT Sports. “They [the judges] gave him (Tyson Fury) four rounds out of the 12 rounds, which is impossible. I mean, I’ve been around a long time and I know I’m biased, but one judge didn’t give him any round from round six onwards. Not one round, look. How can that be?”

“That’s impossible. And the same with the other judge here. They give him one round at the last at the last six and the same here with this guy. It’s crazy, you know, and I’m not, I’m calm and collected. I’m not screaming and shouting. That is a nonsense. Everybody along that front row there, including, and their places were long as pipes, the management of Usyk and everybody along the (front and Oscar De La Hoya and I had him winning by three, four rounds.”

Michael Bisping defends Oleksandr Usyk’s win over Tyson Fury overnight

However, former UFC middleweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping has now also weighed in on the pairing between Usyk and Fury — and in particular, the scorecards, claiming the scorecards issued were more than likely correct with their judging.

“He (Oleksandr Usyk) just beat Tyson Fury once again, once again via decision,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Once again, he clipped Tyson Fury, wobbled Tyson Fury, had him hurt on a few occasions. But it wasn’t like round nine of the first fight. It wasn’t as bad as that; it wasn’t as dramatic as that.

“But I’ll tell you what, the judges, for once in boxing, got it right. All the experts had Oleksandr Usyk winning 116 to 112. So, Usyk: eight rounds to four rounds on the side of Fury.And that’s not one judge, not two judges, but all three judges. Even the artificial intelligence judge had it that way. And a lot of the boxing pundits at ringside felt the same way as well.