Frank Warren is blind if he had Tyson Fury winning, says Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk has claimed Queensberry Promotions leader, Frank Warren is “blind” by bias if he thinks his client, Tyson Fury won last night’s heavyweight title rematch against him in Saudi Arabia — after the veteran British promoter claimed he was “dumbfounded” by the decision.

Usyk, a former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, made his return to the ring overnight in a rematch against Morecambe native, Fury — landing a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) triumph following a prior judging win over the ex-WBC heavyweight titleholder back in May of this year.

And still the subject of controversy in the time since his win overnight, Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Fury — the second of this year, was immediately called into question by the above-mentioned, Warren, who claimed he was “dumbfounded” by how the three sitting judges came to their decision.

Oleksandr Usyk claims he was the rightful winner against Tyson Fury

“I’m dumbfounded,” Frank Warren told TNT Sports. “They [the judges] gave him (Tyson Fury) four rounds out of the 12 rounds, which is impossible. I mean, I’ve been around a long time and I know I’m biased, but one judge didn’t give him any round from round six onwards. Not one round, look. How can that be?”

“That’s impossible. And the same with the other judge here. They give him one round at the last at the last six and the same here with this guy. It’s crazy, you know, and I’m not, I’m calm and collected. I’m not screaming and shouting. That is a nonsense. Everybody along that front row there, including, and their places were long as pipes, the management of Usyk and everybody along the (front and Oscar De La Hoya and I had him winning by three, four rounds.”

Likely lined up to compete for his former IBF championship against another former-foe, Daniel Dubois in the new year, Usyk claimed Warren was likely “blind” by bias if he was confused as to how he beat his client again.

“Uncle Frank (Warren), I think blind,” Oleksandr Usyk told assembled media during his post-fight press conference after his win over Tyson Fury.