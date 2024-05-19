Oleksandr Usyk accused of using illegal inhaler in Tyson Fury fight, turns out to be his cross

ByCraig Pekios
Oleksandr Usyk accused of using illegal inhaler in Tyson Fury fight, turns out to be his cross

Tyson Fury fans are already trying to discredit Oleksandr Usyk’s win on Saturday, claiming the Ukrainian sensation used an illegal inhaler in between rounds.

Boxing has its first unified heavyweight world champion in 25 years after Usyk delivered a stunning performance against ‘The Gypsy King’ during their 12-round affair in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. While Fury appeared to have things well in hand in the early going, Usyk turned it up in the later rounds — particularly in the ninth when he was credited with a knockdown after overwhelming Fury with an onslaught of strikes.

Oleksandr Usyk

However, some skeptics were quick to cry foul after a clip of Usyk in his corner began making the rounds on social media. The clip, which you can see below, had commenters accusing ‘The Cat’ of using an inhaler between rounds seven and eight.

READ MORE:  Drake slaps massive $565,000 bet on Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk in undisputed title fight tonight

As it turns out, there was no inhaler. The object in question turned out to be a cross.

Tyson Fury Credits Oleksandr Usyk’s Title Win on Ukraine

After taking a fairly significant beating to the body, Usyk bounced back beautifully, showing off his conditioning compared to that of the significantly bigger Brit. Fortunately, rumors of him using an inhaler were quickly debunked as it could have resulted in a disqualification, putting a big fat blemish on an otherwise spectacular fight.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor issues warning to Tyson Fury amid calls for 'Tall ask' rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after loss
Oleksandr Usyk

Following the fight, Fury insisted that he was the rightful winner after coming up on the wrong side of a split decision. He even went so far as to suggest that the war between Ukraine — Usyk’s home country — and Russia played a role in the scoring.

“You know his country’s at war, so people are siding for the country at war,’’ Fury said during a post-fight interview. “Make no mistake, I won that fight, and I’ll be back.’’

While some of the scores provided by the presiding judges raised a few eyebrows, the consensus appears to approve of Usyk’s win.

Oleksandr Usyk

Regardless, Fury will have the chance to even the series via a rematch clause that was worked into their initial fight contract. No official details have been revealed, but the two are rumored to run it back in October.

READ MORE:  Tyson Fury claims he would have finished Oleksandr Usyk via KO if he knew he was rounds down: 'I was having fun'
READ MORE:  Breaking - Darren Till set to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in boxing debut on Tyson - Paul card in Texas

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts