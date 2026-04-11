Oktagon 86: Materla vs. Jungwirth – Full Results and Highlights
Oktagon MMA heads to the Enea Arena in Szczecin, Poland, for a loaded Oktagon 86 card headlined by a special “stand and bang” rules bout.
Stepping into the main event spotlight, hometown hero and perennial finisher Michał Materla looks to add another highlight-reel KO to his resume against another fighter known for putting his opponents’ lights out — Christian Jungwirth.
Also in action is former KSW titleholder Tomasz Narkun, who meets veteran sensation Alexander Poppeck in the evening’s co-main event.
Ex-welterweight champion Ion Surdu also makes his return to the cage, determined to regain the crown he lost on the scale last fall. But to do it, he’ll first have to go through Amiran Gogoladze, who has yet to be defeated under the Oktagon MMA banner.
Oktagon 86 Main Card
- Michał Materla def. Christian Jungwirth by unanimous decision (48-46, 49-45, 48-46).
- Alexander Poppeck def. Tomasz Narkun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
- Amiran Gogoladze def. Ion Surdu by KO (right hand) at 2:34 of Round 1.
- Mateusz Janur def. Robin Roos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
- Michał Piwowarski def. Timo Feucht via TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 2.
- Henrique Madureira def. Jonatan Kujawa via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26).
Oktagon 86 Preliminary Card
- Jan Stanovský def. Łukasz Rajewski via TKO (elbows) at 4:16 of Round 2.
- Kacper Frątczak def. Zoran Solaja via TKO (strikes) at 2:39 of Round 3.
- Natan Niewiadomski def. Patrick Spirk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:08 of Round 1.
- Lukáš Chotěnovský def. Michał Hawro via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:14 of Round 3.
- Niamh Kinehan def. Emilia Czerwińska by TKO (strikes) 4:48 of Round 3.