Oktagon 86: Materla vs. Jungwirth – Full Results and Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Oktagon 86: Materla vs. Jungwirth - Full Results and Highlights

Oktagon MMA heads to the Enea Arena in Szczecin, Poland, for a loaded Oktagon 86 card headlined by a special “stand and bang” rules bout.

Stepping into the main event spotlight, hometown hero and perennial finisher Michał Materla looks to add another highlight-reel KO to his resume against another fighter known for putting his opponents’ lights out — Christian Jungwirth.

Also in action is former KSW titleholder Tomasz Narkun, who meets veteran sensation Alexander Poppeck in the evening’s co-main event.

Ex-welterweight champion Ion Surdu also makes his return to the cage, determined to regain the crown he lost on the scale last fall. But to do it, he’ll first have to go through Amiran Gogoladze, who has yet to be defeated under the Oktagon MMA banner.

READ MORE:  Dominick Reyes plans to reignite UFC title aspirations at UFC 327

Oktagon 86 Main Card

  • Michał Materla def. Christian Jungwirth by unanimous decision (48-46, 49-45, 48-46).
  • Alexander Poppeck def. Tomasz Narkun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
  • Amiran Gogoladze def. Ion Surdu by KO (right hand) at 2:34 of Round 1.

  • Mateusz Janur def. Robin Roos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).
  • Michał Piwowarski def. Timo Feucht via TKO (strikes) at 3:57 of Round 2.

  • Henrique Madureira def. Jonatan Kujawa via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26).
READ MORE:  "I Make Millions, I Don’t Care": Khamzat Chimaev Fires Back at Inactivity Talk After $600K Gym Reveal

Oktagon 86 Preliminary Card

  • Jan Stanovský def. Łukasz Rajewski via TKO (elbows) at 4:16 of Round 2.

  • Kacper Frątczak def. Zoran Solaja via TKO (strikes) at 2:39 of Round 3.

  • Natan Niewiadomski def. Patrick Spirk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:08 of Round 1.
READ MORE:  UFC champion Ilia Topuria opens up on his recent divorce

  • Lukáš Chotěnovský def. Michał Hawro via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:14 of Round 3.
  • Niamh Kinehan def. Emilia Czerwińska by TKO (strikes) 4:48 of Round 3.
READ MORE:  Jiri Prochazka's longevity questioned by UFC legend ahead of UFC 327

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts