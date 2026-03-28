First-Round Finish! Impa Kasanganay Stops Dalton Rosta in Dramatic KO – PFL Pittsburgh Highlights

Impa Kasanganay added another highlight-reel finish to his resume, brutally KO’ing Dalton Rosta in the PFL Pittsburgh co-main event.

After an intense build-up, both fighters wasted no time getting started, with Rosta rushing in and looking for an early attack. As both fighters circled into the center of the Smart Cage, Rosta unleashed a right hand that connected and buckled Kasanganay.

Smelling blood in the water, Rosta moved in looking for the kill, only to be met with a counter right from Kasanganay that sent Rosta crashing to the canvas. Kasaunganay immediately moved in, unleashing hellacious shots on the mat until the referee stepped in and brought a stop to the contest.

Official Result: Impa Kasanganay def. Dalton Rosta via KO (right hook to ground and pound) at 3:18 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Dalton Rosta vs. Impa Kasanganay at PFL Pittsburgh: