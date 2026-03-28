First-Round Finish! Impa Kasanganay Stops Dalton Rosta in Dramatic KO – PFL Pittsburgh Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
First-Round Finish! Impa Kasanganay Stops Dalton Rosta in Dramatic KO - PFL Pittsburgh Highlights

Impa Kasanganay added another highlight-reel finish to his resume, brutally KO’ing Dalton Rosta in the PFL Pittsburgh co-main event.

After an intense build-up, both fighters wasted no time getting started, with Rosta rushing in and looking for an early attack. As both fighters circled into the center of the Smart Cage, Rosta unleashed a right hand that connected and buckled Kasanganay.

Smelling blood in the water, Rosta moved in looking for the kill, only to be met with a counter right from Kasanganay that sent Rosta crashing to the canvas. Kasaunganay immediately moved in, unleashing hellacious shots on the mat until the referee stepped in and brought a stop to the contest.

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Official Result: Impa Kasanganay def. Dalton Rosta via KO (right hook to ground and pound) at 3:18 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Dalton Rosta vs. Impa Kasanganay at PFL Pittsburgh:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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