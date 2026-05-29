Deiveson Figueiredo is still hungry for another UFC world title run

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has made it known that he is hungry to make another run for gold in the promotion.

Tomorrow night, Deiveson Figueiredo will go head to head with Song Yadong in a blockbuster bantamweight collision at UFC Macau. If he’s able to pick up the win, it will certainly help kill the narrative that he can no longer compete at the elite level – which some have been saying in the wake of three losses in his last four fights.

Alas, Deiveson Figueiredo’s legacy is still there for all to see, courtesy of his epic battles with Brandon Moreno that led him down the path of becoming king of the flyweights. The bantamweight division, though, is absolutely stacked right now, and there isn’t an easy fight to be found wherever you look.

In a recent interview, Deiveson Figueiredo had the following to say about his future in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Deiveson Figueiredo discusses title ambitions

“Definitely a lot of things change in my life, not only in my mind,” Figueiredo told MMA Junkie in Portuguese through an interpreter. “I just need to do everything correctly. I’m a guy who used to step over the line and outside the line, and I just need to stay within the lines and do everything correctly and, like I said, make my way back to the title.”

“It’s a new beginning right now,” Figueiredo said. “I need to do everything correctly right now and get back in the win column and keep making my way towards the belt.”

“For sure I feel 100 percent,” Figueiredo said. “My head is in the right place. I feel good, and everything is perfect actually. I’m going to be able to show my best version on Saturday.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Get ready, fight fans, because the Brazilian sensation is ready to make a statement tomorrow night.