Nurullo Aliev Cruises Past Debutant Shem Rock – UFC Qatar Highlights

Nurullo Aliev maintained his unbeaten record as he earned a unanimous decision over Shem Rock at UFC Qatar.

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) Nurullo Aliev of Tajikistan punches Shem Rock of England in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on November 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

In round 1 Aliev controlled the action with great striking catching Rock on numerous occasions. The scouser survived a tough first round in the UFC in which he expected a wrestling affair.

Tajikistan’s Nurullo Aliev continued pressure fighting in the second round but Rock did have some success on the feet in comparison to the first. Even with more positivity it was still a tough round for the Brit. Heading to the stool it was clear he is down two rounds.

In the third knowing he needs a finish the aggression picked up from Rock. Midway through the round a grappling exchange got him into a great mount position but he was unable to get any offence off before Aliev escaped. Nurullo Aliev remained with the grappling to seal out the round and earn the decision victory. A disappointing debut for Paddy Pimblett’s teammate however it was a tough unbeaten opponent to face on debut.