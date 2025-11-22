Denzel Freeman Defeats Marek Bujło in Lackluster Debut – UFC Qatar Highlights

Denzel Freeman earned a win in his first promotional appearance at UFC Qatar, defeating Marek Bujło in the inaugural bout.

The UFC’s big debut in Doha started not with a bang, but with a fizzle as two debuting heavyweights kicked off the prelim portion of the history-making card on Saturday night.

Both fighters were very hesitant throughout the first two rounds, offering little more than calf kicks while keeping their distance. The third saw the action pick up a bit, with Bujło kicking out Freeman’s leg in the opening moments, securing a takedown. After a few moments on the mat, Freeman worked his way up and offered up a combination that piqued the live crowd’s interest for the first time.

Freeman proved to be the more active fighter in the final stanza, though he offered little in the way of offense, mercifully sending us to the scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Denzel Freeman def. Marek Bujło via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Marek Bujło vs. Denzel Freeman at UFC Qatar: