Report – Noche UFC card leaked during broadcast, Topuria – Holloway, O’Malley – Dvalishvili title fights confirmed

Ahead of September’s Noche UFC card at the Las Vegas Sphere, fans appear to have had two significant fights on the card leaked overnight during the promotion’s broadcast for their return to Denver, Colorado.

Slated to take over the Las Vegas Sphere in September for a Riyadh Season sponsored, Noche UFC card, promotional CEO, Dana White has claimed the event which comes as the organization’s second iteration of the card, would once again tribute to combat sports culture in Mexico.

Noche UFC sees Topuria vs. Holloway, O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili leaked

And while the likes of undisputed flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso and former champion, Valentina Shevchenko – who serve as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 32 have been linked with another showdown in ‘Sin City’, last night’s French-Canadian broadcast for UFC Denver confirmed two title fights for the event.

In an apparent leaking of information, the broadcast revealed undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria would feature against former champion, Max Holloway in a title grudge fight at Noche UFC – before also revealing bantamweight kingpin, Sean O’Malley – fresh from his ESPY victory, would be taking on Merab Dvalishvili.

So the UFC's French-Canadian broadcast may have just leaked the Sphere card…



Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili



(H/T @MMA__Matchmaker) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/8wWDAWo8F0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 14, 2024

Sharing a distinct rivalry since their respective title fight victories this annum, Topuria and Holloway will lock horns at Noche UFC according to the promotion’s broadcast, at least – with the two battling it out on social media over the course of this month in a bid to land a date for their featherweight title affair.

As for O’Malley, the Montana native is expected to face the sternest challenge to his undisputed bantamweight crown to date following his April win over Marlon Vera – preparing to take on streaking Georgian ace, Dvalishvili.

The addition of that championship fight doubleheader would also put the brakes on a linked comeback for Conor McGregor on the same card in a welterweight reworked fight with Michael Chandler – who overnight then confirmed he would most definitely fight the MIssouri veteran before the close of 2024.

What are your thoughts on the apparent leaking of the Noche UFC card?