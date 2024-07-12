Sean O’Malley wins ESPY for ‘Best UFC Fighter’ of 2024, beats out Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev

Undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley has beaten out stiff competition in the ESPY Awards this year – besting fellow UFC champions, Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev as the ‘Best UFC Fighter’ for 2024 – to many fan’s dismay.

O’Malley, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is yet to book his return to action later this year – despite links to a massive showdown against surging Georgian force, Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September, at The Las Vegas Sphere.

Winning Octagon spoils back in August of last year, Montana striker, O’Malley turned in a one-sided win over former champion, Aljamain Sterling, ending the Uniondale native’s record-setting run with a blistering second round knockout win in Boston.

And avenging his sole professional mixed martial arts defeat back in March in the main event of UFC 299, Sean O’Malley turned in a shutout unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera, successfully defending his bantamweight crown for the first time to boot.

Sean O’Malley wins ESPY for ‘Best UFC Fighter’ of 2024

For those efforts, former Dana White’s Contender Series star, O’Malley has been awarded the ESPN awarded ESPY trophy as the ‘Best UFC Fighter’ of the year, besting other nominees, Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev, and current strawweight champion, Zhang Weili.

“THE SUGA SHOW,” ESPN MMA posted on their official X account. “@SugaSeanMMA takes home the ESPY for Best UFC Fighter.”

THE SUGA SHOW 🍭@SugaSeanMMA takes home the ESPY for Best UFC Fighter 👊 pic.twitter.com/yHEz8oHGL3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 12, 2024

And receiving much flak for the victory, O’Malley’s victory over former middleweight champion and current light heavyweight kingpin, Pereira was questioned by fans aplenty on social media subsequently.

“Do you guys even watch MMA?”



“For beating Chito Vera? What about Alex Pereira??????”



“Over ALEX PEREIRA?!?!?”

“Bro, Sean has fought 3 (4 if you county (sic) the Pedro fight) times since 2022. Alex has fought 8 smh they did bad on this.”

“Absolute disgrace.”

“What exactly is the criteria lmao?”

Do you think Sean O’Malley should’ve won this year’s ESPY award?