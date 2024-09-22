Nina-Marie Daniele Snaps Back at Conservative Fan Who Criticized Her ‘Classless’ Attire

ByCraig Pekios
MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele snapped back at a conservative fan who admonished her for wearing a scantily clad outfit while exercising.

Over the last couple of years, the former model and Playboy Playmate has become a fan favorite in the combat sports community courtesy of quirky interviews that often consist of her asking unconventional questions to catch her interviewees off-guard.

However, not everyone is a fan. Especially when the YouTube and TikTok star flaunts her wares.

Recently, Daniele posted a video on social media of her working out while asking fans to take a stab at what she was filming in the comments.

While most of the guesses were humorous, one individual decided to spew some vitriol at the Italian-American over her “classless” attire.

“Absolutely classless behavior from this UFC content creator,” X user @RightWingJerry replied. “This is what happens when women grow up without a strong father figure in their life. No boyfriend who is a real man would put up with their woman doing this. This is who we want our youth watching on their phones?”

Nina-Marie Daniele Tells Ignore Fan to ‘Cry About It’

In response, Daniele dismissed the ignorant commenter’s criticism with a six-word follow-up.

“Cry about it you puss LOL,” Daniel fired back.

Perhaps @RightWingJerry should just stick to scrolling through Jake Shield’s social media feed. Seems like those two have a lot in common.

Unfortunately, the Arizona-based conservative was far from done ranting and raving to his 145 followers about a woman far more successful than he’ll likely ever be.

Known as Nina Drama on social media, Daniele has developed a strong fan following with 2.4 million followers on Instagram, a whopping four million followers on TikTok, 1.13 million subscribers on YouTube, and over 200,000 followers on X.

Daniele currently has a contract with the UFC and was recently nominated for Personality of the Year at this year’s World MMA Awards.

