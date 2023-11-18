UFC star Tom Aspinall facing stern backlash, accused of harassing MMA journalist during interview

Tom Aspinall is facing some serious backlash after posing an inappropriate question during a recent interview.

Aspinall is coming off a spectacular first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295. However, his title-winning performance has become a mere afterthought following a rather awkward moment the UK-based fighter instigated while speaking with MMA journalist Nina-Marie Daniele.

“I have a question,” Aspinall said. “Have you ever been fingered by an MMA fighter?” Taken aback by the question, Daniele immediately said “No” to which Tom Aspinall asked, “What would it take?”

“To finger me? Are we talking about the same thing,” Daniele questioned.

Aspinall let out a laugh before clarifying that he meant exactly what she thought he meant.

This was the craziest question any UFC fighter has ever asked me LOL.



— Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) November 17, 2023

Fans Online React to Tom Aspinall’s Query

Needless to say, Apsinall’s wholly inappropriate query made for an uncomfortable situation and immediately drew the ire of fight fans online.

“Let’s just be honest. this is public sexual harassment,” one commentator exclaimed.

“Sexual harassment for rich and popular people is considered as comedy Sexual harassment for broke people is a crime,” another online user wrote.

“If you’ve ever wanted to cancel yourself and needed an example, this guy is your champion.”

“Oh honey, that’s not a question to ask in the office! I can’t even imagine how awkward she must have felt. Such a no-go.”

“Uh-oh, that’s definitely not cool! How about we keep things chill and consensual? Also, it’s kinda unprofessional don’t you think?”