NBA star Steph Curry gifts UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov game-Worn jersey following win

Khabib Nurmagomedov was gifted a signed jersey from NBA icon Steph Curry.

The former UFC lightweight world champion was courtside at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto as Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured a 120-105 win over the Raptors. During the game, ‘The Eagle’ couldn’t help, but marvel at seeing the four-time NBA champion in action.

“It’s different experience to watch live one of the best NBA player in the world,” Nurmagomedov wrote on X along with a photo of Curry on the court.

March 2, 2024

Following the game, the two engaged in a brief conversation before Curry handed his game-worn jersey to ‘The Eagle’ with his autograph and a message. “To Khabib, all love champ,” the two-time MVP wrote.

Curry tallied a team-leading 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists to lead Golden State to victory. Though the team had a rough start to the 2023/2024 season, the Warriors have now won 11 of their last 13 games. They’ll be back on the court on Saturday, March 2 for a meeting with the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, the Boston Celtics.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans to remain happily retired

Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists in the history of the sport. Going 29-0 in his career, ‘The Eagle’ captured the UFC lightweight title, defending it three times against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje before laying down his gloves and riding off into retirement in 2020.

Despite repeated efforts by the UFC to draw him back in with fat stacks of cash, ‘The Eagle’ has remained adamant that he is retired and will be staying that way.