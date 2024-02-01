Nina-Marie Daniele snaps back at MMA’s ‘soft’ fanbase: ‘Keyboard warriors living in their mom’s basement’

MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele — aka Nina Drama — has had enough of “soft” fight fans continuously harassing her online.

Days after longtime UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik voiced his displeasure over the increasingly toxic fanbase, the 35-year-old model-turned-journalist delivered a lengthy post on social media slamming “keyboard warriors living in their mom’s basement” who routinely attack her with “hate and sexual harassment.”

“In my opinion, the MMA community is one of the softest communities in all of sports! If you guys received 10% of the hate and sexual harassment I get on a daily basis I guarantee 99.9% of you wouldn’t make it on the internet,” Daniele wrote on X. “You gotta understand that I come from the fashion industry… the most brutal industry there is… so do you think a couple of keyboard warriors living in their mom’s basement could upset me? “Lmao, NO! I don’t fear the internet. I don’t turn off my comments. I DO block people but that’s a whole different story LOL. This generation is so soft! Harden up!!” (h/t Sportskeeda MMA).

Nina-Marie Daniele Takes on Mean-Spirited MMA Twitter Community

Daniele wasn’t quite done there. She also took a moment to take on the rising number of MMA Twitter influencers, those often responsible for the barrage of mean-spirited memes directed at fighters online.

“The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters, mean memes of fighters and the organizations,” Daniele stated. “And wonder why no one wants to work with you …. You can call me corny or cringe but you won’t catch me making mean spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy and it shows

Many fans on social media came to Daniele’s defense, commending her for speaking out and her ability to ignore all the “freaks, weirdos, and creeps” online in pursuit of something she loves to do.