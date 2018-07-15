Niko Price Describes Brutal Hammerfist KO at UFC Boise

Niko Price delivered one of the more memorable knockouts in recent UFC history this Saturday night (July, 14th 2018) to a sold-out crowd at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, ID.

Price improved to 12-1 after pummeling Randy Brown during their FS1 main card bout. The long-limbed Price looked to have Brown tied up in a heel hook or ankle lock, but the crafty veteran would use his positioning to deliver some powerful hammerfists off his back to the chin of a helpless Brown.

In doing so, he rapidly and brutally stopped the welterweight contest and earned a well-deserved $50,000 bonus.

Check out the fight-ending hammerfists from the bottom position below:

Niko Price is one bad dude! 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q9b7YIR8Vw — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018

Price was overjoyed during his post-fight interview with Jimmy Smith and reminded the rest of the welterweights that he is, in fact, a fight finisher after the impressive win.

“I’m trying to knock you out every time – every time I touch your face, man,” Price told MMAjunkie after the fight. “I just kept hitting him, and he went out with the first one.” “I happened to be able to get like a good extension. And then I just drove through, and when I hit him, his eyes just rolled.”

The rangy welterweight would alert referee Herb Dean that Brown was unconscious after the very first hammerfist, and Dean ended the fight. Price is now 2-0 inside the UFC and would like to return to the octagon as soon as possible, after all its about making each other better in the cage Price said.

“The last couple, I didn’t really hit him too hard because he was already out,” Price explained. “I’m not trying to ruin their careers. We’re here to make each other better and be great fighters and be awesome.”

Price is hoping for a quick turnaround and a potential match-up with a top 15-ranked opponent next.