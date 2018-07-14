Niko Price Hammerfists Randy Brown Into Oblivion

Randy Brown was knocked out by Niko Price in a way that not many could’ve expected.

Brown stayed patient early and looked to counter Price. The right hand was there for Brown. Price moved in and Brown landed a knee to the body. Price scored a takedown. Brown reversed and took the back of Price. Soon after, Price turned it around and had Brown against the fence. The two exchanged near the end of the round with Brown landing a knee upstairs.

Brown had price on his back early in round two. He landed a solid right hand. Somehow, Price knocked out Brown with hammerfists from the bottom. Incredible finish.

Final Result: Niko Price def. Randy Brown via KO (punches) – R2, 1:09