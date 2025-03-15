Nieky Holzken gets revenge against Sinsamut in a one round war – ONE Friday Fights 100

ByCristian Alvarez
Former Glory Kickboxing champion Nieky Holzken gets revenge on rival Sinsamut at ONE Friday Fights 100 in a thrilling bout that was all action from the start. The two immediately started throwing heavy power shots at each other, with Nieky Holzken landing not one but two spinning wheel kicks that wobbled and stumbled the Thai fighter.

The two would continue to exchange heavy leather and traded right hands on each other’s chins. Dropping Holzken and wobbling Sinsamut badly, who had time to recover during the referee’s 10 count as Nieky Holzken answered the count, but once “The Natural” got up, they immediately went back to slugging it out. The Dutch kickboxer landed a vicious hook on Sinsamut’s temple, slumping him face-first. The referee called off the fight immediately.

He is not only winning and emphatically getting his revenge but also winning a 50k bonus at the behest of the ONE championship president, Chatri Sityodtong.

Old man Nieky Holzken may be next up for a title shot.

The 41-year-old former champion has shown that despite being the old fighter in the young man’s sport, he still has much to prove in putting a top-level fighter 12 years younger than him to sleep. With the division already lacking any obvious contender to face off against current champion Regian Eersel should he successfully retain his belt against Alex Nicolas, “The Natural” may be next up, and this may be his last chance to dance.

Time is not on his side, and with the hard match-ups he’s had face to face, at least in the kickboxing realm, aside from his fights against fellow old fighters John Wayne Parr and Yoshihiro Akiyama, he has been facing killer after killer. So not only is Father Time already catching up to him, but the matchmakers may also be against him.

