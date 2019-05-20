“Sexyama” Yoshihiro Akiyama To Make ONE Championship Debut Next Month

Spread the word!













“Sexyama” Yoshihiro Akiyama has his next fight booked and it will also serve as his ONE Championship debut.

Akiyama is slated to fight former welterweight title contender Agilan Thani in the co-headliner of ONE: Legendary Quest in Shanghai, China, from Baoshan Arena on June 20th.

“Sexyama” hasn’t competed since a decision loss to Alberto Mina in the UFC in 2015. After winning in only two of his seven Octagon appearances, he decided to part ways with the UFC. He holds wins over Amir Sadollah and Alan Belcher and losses to Chris Leben, Michael Bisping, Vitor Belfort and Jake Shields.

On the flip side, Thani once challenged Ben Askren for the ONE Title. He has suffered stoppage losses to Zebaztian Kadestam and Kiamrian Abbasov in 2018.

Stamp Fairtex (62-15-5) will return to the ring to defend her ONE atomweight muay thai world title Alma Juniku (24-4) in the headliner. Here’s the card:

Stamp Fairtex (c) vs. Alma Juniku (ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Agilan Thani (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Tarik Khbabez vs. Anderson Silva (ONE Super Series kickboxing – light heavyweight)

Reinier De Ridder vs. Gilberto “Giba” Galvao (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Han Zi Hao vs. Andrew Miller (ONE Super Series Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Koyomi Matsushima vs. Kwon Won Il (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Liam Harrison (ONE Super Series Muay Thai – featherweight)

Fan Rong vs. Sherif Mohamed (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Chen Lei vs. Anthony Engelen (mixed martial arts – 67.5-kilogram catch weight)

Victorio Senduk vs. Phoe Thaw (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Yoon Chang Min vs. Trestle Tan (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Angelie Sabanal (mixed martial arts – women’s atomweight)