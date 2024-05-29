Video – Nick Diaz shows off nunchaku skills amid news of his return to the Octagon on August 3

For the first time since a September 2021 scrap with UFC Hall of Famer ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler, Nick Diaz will return to the Octagon.

As announced by Dana White on Wednesday, the elder Diaz will step square off with No. 14 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque when the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi for a loaded Fight Night event on Saturday, August 3.

Diaz has stayed out of the spotlight since his third-round TKO loss to Lawler, but fight fans recently spotted the Stockton, California native showing off his nunchaku skills after being gifted a new pair by his friend and Power Slap star Adam Hutchinson, also known as Slap For Cash.

Dana White Delivers Nick Diaz and the entire UFC Abu Dhabi main card

In addition to Nick Diaz’s return, the UFC CEO announced the entire main card for its August event inside Etihad Arena. In the main event, Cory Sandhagen will square off with Umar Nurmagomedov in what will likely be a bantamweight title eliminator.

Looking to bounce back from his five-round shellacking at the hands of 135-pound champ ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera will meet former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event. Mackenzie Dern will look to snap a two-fight losing skid when she meets Loopy Godinez and Tony Ferguson hopes to avoid an eighth-straight loss when he meets ‘Maverick’ Michael Chiesa.

