Ahead of a long-speculated Octagon return this year, veteran fan favourite, Nick Diaz has posted footage of him training with boxing heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury who himself is expected to return to the squared circle in August.

Stockton native, Diaz was reportedly lining up a return to active competition this year in a bid to take on top contenders in the welterweight division, and even spoke with UFC president, Dana White backstage following UFC 261 in April in regards to a potential Octagon comeback.

Diaz last competed in January of 2015 against former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva in an eventual ‘No Contest’ result, however, White has questioned how keen Diaz is on a return to competition despite claiming that their conversation in Jacksonville, Florida was good. “Just the amount of time that he’s taken off already,” White explained.

“When you hear him talk about fighting, you hear him talk about the sport, and I sit down daily or talk to daily (with) hungry, young savages, they want to break into the top-ten, become world champions, all that stuff.Nick Diaz has done it all, seen it all, he’s been in big fights, I just don’t see that in him when I talk to him.“

In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Fury and Diaz are both seen in a boxing ring, with the former appearing to give some pointers to the Stockton native.



Urging the aforenoted, White to book Diaz a return fight, Fury claimed that Diaz was in “tremendous shape“: “He’s (Nick Diaz) in tremendous shape,” Fury said. “He’s ready. Make the fight (Dana), make the fight.“

Although Fury has urged White to make a fight for Diaz — an opponent has yet to be more than just speculated, however, former welterweight championship challenger, Dan Hardy maintained that White should release Diaz from his contract if he has questions over the Stockton native’s desire to fight again — suggesting a showdown against Diaz under the Rizin FF banner in Japan, after Hardy was granted his release recently.



“If Uncle Dana (White) doesn’t think @nickdiaz209 (Nick Diaz) actually wants to fight, they should release him so we can fight on #Rizin in Japan,” Hardy tweeted.”Oldschool #PrideFC style. The #GoldenAge of #MMA.“

If Uncle Dana doesn’t think @nickdiaz209 actually wants to fight, they should release him so we can fight on #Rizin in Japan.



Oldschool #PrideFC style. The #GoldenAge of #MMA — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) May 12, 2021

Whilst not official as of writing, an undisputed heavyweight title fight between Fury and compatriot, Anthony Joshua has reportedly found a landing pad at long last on August 14.