‘Next question’: Dana White denies UFC 306 Fighters’ bonus request

Appearing to stay true to his word, UFC CEO, Dana White refused to be drawn on calls to once more increase post-fight bonus pay ahead of this weekend’s Noche UFC event — after the long-time promotional president insisted he would not make any more increases following July’s infamous trip to Manchester in the early hours.

Set to return to the United States this weekend following a recent trip ‘Downunder’ for their next flagship card, the organization hosts a Noche UFC event during Mexican Independence Day weekend — with a massive championship fight doubleheader featuring at the Las Vegas Sphere.

In the night’s headliner, undisputed bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley returns in a championship grudge fight against surging number one ranked divisional contender, Merab Dvalishvili in the pair’s heated showdown for gold.

Dana White shuts down request to increase Noche UFC bonus pay

And in the night’s co-main event, flyweight stars, Alexa Grasso meets with the returning ex-champion, Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy title fight — following a pair of prior showdowns last year for the 125lbs crown.

And during last night’s press conference, despite vigorous chanting from both fighters and attending fans alike ahead of Noche UFC — promotional boss, White refused to be drawn on calls to increase post-fight bonuses — asking for the “next question” to be presented.

Earlier this summer, the long-time promotional leader insisted he would never increase post-fight bonuses in the future following in his opinion, a measly performance from fighters during the UFC 304 card in Manchester — which took place in the early hours of the morning.

““I think tonight showed that we should not up [the post-fight bonuses],” Dana White told assembled media after UFC 304. “Upping them doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t make anybody fight any harder. It doesn’t change anything. I’m not doing this again ever. Ever.”

“Today was the last day that I’m doing that,” Dana White continued. “I’m not saying that in the future, the bonuses couldn’t get up, but I’m not going to be at a press conference and have [people] say, ‘$200,000, $300,000,’ f*cking never again, never again.”