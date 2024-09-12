Valentina Shevchenko plans stoppage win over Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC: ‘This is in my head’

Hoping to regain the undisputed flyweight crown this weekend in the co-main event of Noche UFC, ex-champion, Valentina Shevchenko also plans to prevent another venture to the judge’s scorecards at the Las Vegas Sphere — vowing to finish champion, Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko, the current number one ranked flyweight contender and a former dominant divisional champion, is slated to take co-main event honors this weekend at the Las Vegas Sphere at Noche UFC — taking on Mexican favorite, Grasso in the pair’s trilogy fight.

Most recently featuring at last year’s edition of Noche UFC in ‘Sin City’, Valentina Shevchenko fought to a controversial split decision draw against the Lobo Gym mainstay, with Grasso retaining her title to boot.

However, seeing a stunning winning spree spanning eight separate fights at 125lbs snapped back in March of last year, Shevchenko suffered a submission loss to underdog, Grasso at UFC 285 — losing her crown.

Valentina Shevchenko plans statement stoppage against Alexa Grasso

And ahead of Noche UFC this weekend in their trilogy showdown, Shevchenko has confirmed plans to finish Grasso in their title decider — preventing another trip to the judge’s scorecards.

“The concern is to finish the fight,” Valentina Shevchenko told assembled media during her availability ahead of Noche UFC. “This is number one what is in my head. It’s like when to seize opportunity, just do what you have to do, one hundred percent. Finish the fight.”

Without a win since 2022, Shevchenko’s most recent successful title defense came in the form of a contentious decision win over now-PFL (Professional Fighters League) flyweight star, Taila Santos in Singapore — to defend her crown for the sixth and final time during her dominant flyweight reign.

During her run as undisputed flyweight champion, Krgysztan native, Shevchenko has landed notable wins over the likes of Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, Katyln Cerminara, and Lauren Murphy to name a few.