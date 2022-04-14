A high-stakes welterweight matchup between division staple, Neil Magny, and undefeated prospect, Shavkat Rakhmonov has been added to a UFC Fight Night event on June 25. An official location or venue for the event has yet to be determined.

Magny, the #10 ranked welterweight in the promotion’s official pile, most recently turned in his second successive victory – scoring a close, split decision win over veteran, Max Griffin on the main card of UFC Columbus last month.

Undefeated #15 ranked contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov turned in his third straight victory under the UFC’s banner back on the main card of UFC Vegas 47 in February, stopping Carlston Harris with an opening round spinning heel kick and subsequent strikes. The win earned Shavkat Rakhmonov a Performance of the Night bonus. MMA Junkie reporters, Mike Bohn, and Nolan King were first to report the bout between Magny and Rakhmonov.

26-8 as a professional, Magny, who tied former two-weight champion, Georges St-Pierre for most wins in welterweight history with his nineteenth against Griffin last month – adding the Californian to a prior judging success opposite Texas striker, Geoff Neal.

A UFC feature since February 2013, Magny, a trainee Elevation Fight Team in Colorado – has headlined three times under the organization’s scrutiny.

During his Octagon tenure, the 34-year-old New York native has defeated Tim Means, Alex Garcia, Lim Hyun-Gyu, Erick Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Hector Lombard, Li Jingliang, as well as former welterweight titleholders, Johny Hendricks, Carlos Condit, and Robbie Lawler.

Shavkat Rakhmonov has been tipped to challenge for Octagon gold in the future

Improving to 15-0 as a professional with his February knockout over Harris, Kazakhstan native, Rakhmonov ented the promotion with a first round guillotine choke over now-promotional veteran, Alex Oliveira back at UFC 254 in October 2020.

The former M-1 Global welterweight kingpin would follow up that victory with a June rear-naked choke submission win over Oliveira’s compatriot, Michel Prazeres – prior to his knockout win over Harris earlier this annum.

At the time of publication, an official headlining bout for the June 25. UFC Fight Night 209 event has yet to be determined by the organization.

