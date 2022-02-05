Former M-1 Global welterweight champion, Shavkat Rakhmonov continues to look impressive throughout his brief Octagon tenure — improving to 15-0 tonight on the main card of UFC Vegas 47 with a first round knockout victory against Carlston Harris.

Kazakhstan native, Rakhmonov, who has yet to see the judge’s scorecards over the course of his perfect 15 fight professional run, managed to chalk up his eighth knockout win against Harris, adding to seven separate submission stoppages to boot.

Landing in the Octagon with a submission win over Alex Oliveira, Rakhmonov then laid waste to Michel Prazeres with a second round rear-naked choke before levelling Harris with strikes tonight.

Patiently working from the center of the Octagon, Rakhmonov spun with a well-timed wheel kick, clipping Harris before following up with a series of heavy straight strikes on the gound, rendering Harris unconscious with the first of two blasting blows.

Below, catch the highlights from Shavkat Rakhmonov’s third UFC victory and third stoppage win

You're looking at a future contender at welterweight 😳



🇰🇿 Shavkat Rakhmonov sends a statement to the division! #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/EtF1WAO0lc — UFC (@ufc) February 6, 2022

