Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin Added To UFC 250

A welterweight clash between divisional veteran Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin is set to take place at UFC 250 on June 6.

That’s according to MMA Junkie citing multiple people close to the situation. The fight is not announced as of yet but official confirmation should come soon with the event just over two weeks away.

Magny, Martin Looking To Make It Two Wins In A Row

Magny returned to action for the first time since November 2018 at UFC 248 in March when he defeated Li Jingliang in impressive fashion in a unanimous decision victory. In total, he has won three of his last four fights and will look to remain active after enduring problems with the United States Anti-Doping Agency that kept him on the sidelines.

As for Martin, he will look to kickstart another winning run. The 30-year-old saw a four-fight winning streak come to an end in a majority decision loss to Demian Maia last year. He rebounded with a unanimous decision verdict against Ramazan Emeev at UFC Moscow in November.

He was initially expected to face David Zawada in April, but that was scrapped due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he will now get a formerly ranked welterweight in Magny.

UFC 250 will be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer. Although there is no confirmation, it is expected to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

