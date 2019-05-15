Failed USADA Test The Reason For Neil Magny’s UFC Rochester Withdrawal

Spread the word!













Neil Magny recently withdrew from his scheduled UFC Rochester bout with Vicente Luque. And we now know why.

Magny was set to take on Luque in the co-main event this Saturday until it was reported Monday that he withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

The American would then announce Tuesday it was due to a failed USADA drug test for the banned substance LGD-4033.

“As many of you know, I had to withdraw from my sceduled [sic] bout against Vicente Luque on Saturday, May 18th,” Magny wrote. “I want to apologize to him, as I know how difficult it is to lose an opponent days out from a fight. Throughout my MMA career I have been very transparent. I am not afraid to admit when I am in the wrong.

“On Saturday, May 11, 2019, I received an email from USADA stating that I have failed an “out of competition drug test” due to the banned substance “Di-Hydroxy-LGD-4033”. I am fully cooperating with USADA to determine how this substance was found in the sample I provided them on May 5, 2019.

“I have always been an advocate for the strict drug testing in the UFC, even to the extent of opting for my collected samples to be used for research purposes by USADA. I know without a doubt that I have done everything according to the standards set by USADA. I have faith in USADA that this situation will resolved in a timely manner and that I will be cleared of any wrong doing. To all of my fans and supporters, thank you. I assure you that I have not let you down.

Due Process

LGD-4033 is an anabolic agent as per the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list. It is said to help build muscle mass.

Magny, for his part, is claiming innocence, implying that he never ingested it knowingly.

It’s definitely possible he was a victim of a tainted supplement, as has been the case with many fighters recently. Let’s hope that he is cleared soon and that there was no malpractice involved.

As for Luque, he is now slated to face Legacy Fighting Alliance fighter Derrick Krantz on short notice. “D-Rock” has won five of his last six fights and will be making his UFC debut.

UFC Rochester takes place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York, and will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee.