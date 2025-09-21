“Needs It to Change So They Can F*ck Fighters Over” Oscar De La Hoya Fires Back at Dana White

Oscar De La Hoya criticized UFC president Dana White’s handling of last week’s undisputed super middleweight title fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford and Canelo Álvarez, accusing White of poor promotion practices and attempts to undermine boxing’s media protections.

Speaking via his “Clapback Thursday” social media series, De La Hoya targeted White’s role as a boxing promoter during TKO’s inaugural event at Allegiant Stadium, where Crawford shocked Álvarez to claim the undisputed crown.

Oscar De La Hoya Slams Dana White: “You Can’t Muzzle Boxing Media Like You Do in the UFC”

De La Hoya opened his remarks by questioning White’s commitment to the sport he left behind. He noted that White’s “T-shirt shrank smaller every minute” as he was pressed about his efforts to amend the Muhammad Ali Act – federal legislation designed to protect fighters’ rights and financial interests.

De La Hoya argued that White’s proposed changes would favor promoters at fighters’ expense, saying, “TKO needs it to change so they can fuck fighters over. Sorry, Uncle Fester. You can’t muzzle boxing media like you do in the UFC.”

According to De La Hoya, White even skipped much of the event’s undercard, arriving only for the main event and spending the early rounds watching UFC content on his phone. “I wonder if he regrets abandoning the UFC for a sport that doesn’t want him,” De La Hoya added.

The feud between De La Hoya and White spans years, with clashes over fighter pay, promotional strategies, and the relative standing of boxing versus mixed martial arts. De La Hoya promoted Álvarez for much of the Mexican star’s career and has repeatedly questioned White’s credentials as a boxing promoter. In his latest comments, De La Hoya dismissed Álvarez’s résumé, asserting that only Floyd Mayweather, Dmitry Bivol and Crawford tested his abilities – and each had “toyed” with him in the ring.

Terence Crawford (R) throws a right punch at Canelo Alvarez (L) in their undisputed super middleweight title fight during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

White’s entry into boxing has drawn scrutiny from veterans concerned about changes to regulations governing promoters’ responsibilities. The Muhammad Ali Act, enacted in 2000, imposes fiduciary duties on promoters and bans certain conflicts of interest. Amendments proposed by White and TKO executives seek to revise definitions of promoters and managers; critics argue such changes could weaken oversight and reduce financial transparency for fighters.

UFC President and CEO Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 315 press conference at Bell Centre on May 08, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec.

While White defended his promotional debut as a success – citing viewership figures that placed Crawford vs. Álvarez among the most-watched men’s title fights of the century – his push for regulatory reform remains controversial. Boxing media outlets continue to cover the fallout, and many observers anticipate further escalation in the White vs. De La Hoya rivalry as both men pursue plans for 2026.

Image via: Boxing Scene

De La Hoya plans to return to promotion with a DAZN-streamed card in October, raising stakes for TKO’s ambitions and setting the stage for another clash of visions between boxing’s established figures and its new entrants.