Arman Tsarukyan Sends Urijah Faber Crashing into the Front Row in Chaotic Scene – RAF 8 Highlights

Arman Tsarukyan sent Urijah Faber flying into the crowd before securing another dominant victory at RAF 8 on Saturday night.

While Tsarukyan had things well in hand throughout the contest, things turned chaotic in the second period. As Tsarukyan shot in for a single leg with roughly 90 seconds left in the stanza, the UFC lightweight contender powered Faber off the mat and into the front row of the crowd.

It appeared as though Faber took a rather nasty spill, but he was able to continue the match without issue.

Tsarukyan would go on to win the contest via a technical fall in the third, moving to a perfect 5-0 under the RAF banner.

Official Result: Arman Tsarukyan def. Urijah Faber via tech fall (13-1) in Round 3.

Following the contest, Tsarukyan faced off with Colby Covington, planting the seed for his next opponent on the mat.

Arman Tsarukyan beats Urijah Faber and calls out Colby Covington for his next opponent in RAF pic.twitter.com/ajoy0QlE0W — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) April 19, 2026

Check Out Highlights From Arman Tsarukyan vs. Urijah Faber at RAF 8:

Arman Tsarukyan just DOMINATED Urijah Faber at RAF 08



Arman really threw him off the mats and into the commentary team 😭pic.twitter.com/xkFHfCPHgu — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 19, 2026

Arman and Faber nearly just took out the commentary team #RAF08 pic.twitter.com/qJYioai2Lt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 19, 2026