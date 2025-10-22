Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado UFC 321 Odds and Preview

Nathaniel Wood (21-6) and Jose Miguel Delgado (10-1) meet at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25, fighting at 145 lbs. UFC 321’s featherweight prelims kick off on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In a bout slated for three five-minute rounds, England’s Nathaniel Wood squares off against unbeaten Mexican prospect Jose Miguel Delgado.

Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado Odds

Oddsmakers who complete UFC and football predictions today lean toward Delgado, whose unbeaten UFC run and size advantage make him the slight favorite. Across major sportsbooks, Delgado is priced around -148 on the moneyline, implying a 57.2 percent implied win probability, while Wood’s underdog line near +124 equates to roughly 42.8 percent.

Wood’s path to this matchup includes solid wins over Morgan Charriere and Daniel Pineda, both by decision. His 72 percent takedown defense and well-rounded striking – averaging 5.7 significant strikes per minute – reflect a fighter capable of adapting to his opponent’s strengths. Despite standing five inches shorter than Delgado, Wood has navigated deep UFC waters since moving up from bantamweight and enters with five wins in his last six outings.

Delgado, riding a 10-fight winning streak, burst onto the scene with a first-round KO of Connor Matthews on Dana White’s Contender Series. He averages 7.1 significant strikes per minute and has shown more than one takedown per round, testing opponents on the ground and on the feet. His 71 percent takedown defense complements a switch-stance style and rangy striking, attributes that have yet to be fully challenged inside the Octagon.

A win for Wood would continue his climb toward featherweight contention. For Delgado, victory solidifies his status as a rising force and would likely vault him into a ranked position. The stakes are clear: Delgado seeks to confirm his hype and earn a first UFC ranking, while Wood aims to prove he can overcome both size disadvantages and betting market skepticism.

Bettors interested in line shopping can find variations, with opening odds on Wood ranging from +120 to +136 at different books and Delgado as low as -174. Market movement has been minimal, suggesting confidence in the current outlook.

Ultimately, this matchup pits Wood’s veteran savvy against Delgado’s emerging power. If Delgado lands early and leverages his reach, he can fulfill the oddsmakers’ expectations.

Conversely, Wood’s experience and ability to neutralize takedowns could swing the fight in his favor. Either outcome carries significant implications for the featherweight division as UFC 321’s prelim bout showcases a potential turning point in both fighters’ trajectories.