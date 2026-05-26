Nate Diaz vows comeback after brutal Mike Perry loss: “Take the motherf*cker out”

Nate Diaz has a message for fans and for Mike Perry after his most recent TKO loss. Earlier this month at MVP MMA 1, Diaz returned to the hexagon to lock horns with BKFC’s King of Violence, Perry, and things did not go as planned for the 41-year-old.

The Stockton native looked far from his best, struggling to find his rhythm, timing, and distance throughout the fight and to defend himself effectively.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry kept up relentless pressure and output, completely dismantling Nate Diaz. By the end of Round 2, Diaz’s face was severely damaged, and due to the heavy bleeding, his corner decided to stop the fight.

Check out the Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry slugfest below:

Nate Diaz went through hell tonight vs Mike Perry 😬



[📸: via/ GettyImages] pic.twitter.com/hxXbHskdlb — Complex (@Complex) May 17, 2026

After the loss, Diaz admitted that once the fight turned bloody, he was struggling to see properly and agreed that it was the right decision by his team to stop the bout. He also asked for a rematch and is willing to run it back with “Plantium” as soon as he recovers.

Nate Diaz thanks but warns Mike Perry

Earlier today, on Instagram, Nate Diaz thanked Mike Perry for agreeing to fight him. The 41-year-old blamed inactivity for his lackluster performance but vowed a strong return, sending a chilling warning to “Platinum” lastly. He wrote:

“I wasn’t happy with my inactivity, but a lack of opponents will do that. It was easy to get up for me in this fight. Now I think it’ll be even easier to get up for him. Either way, shoutout to Mike on the win and for getting me off my a*s. Now I’ve got a target. Hunting season. Take the motherf**ker out #WatchUKnowAboutThat #kill #HuntingSeason #Rematch #Golden1CenterSacramento 🎯”

Check out Nate Diaz’s comments below:

Meanwhile, Perry, in the comments, quipped:

“Yeah, good fight Nate. I was starting to get tired man thank goodness they stopped it.”

Check out Mike Perry’s comment below: