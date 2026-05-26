UFC Baku Matchup Axed After Fighter Faces Serious Heart Complication, Career Uncertain

UFC Baku has taken another hit, with a fight scrapped from the card just a month out from the event.

The MMA promotion is set to make its second trip to Azerbaijan’s capital with a Fight Night event titled UFC Baku scheduled for June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Back in Baku it is! 🇦🇿



The Octagon heads back to Azerbaijan on June 27th! Head over to https://t.co/5xWIJUr9my for your #UFCBaku interest! pic.twitter.com/sfI55N8n6J — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) April 21, 2026

According to a report from Swedish outlet Frontkick, Andreas Gustafsson has been forced out of his scheduled welterweight bout against Daniil Donchenko at UFC Baku next month due to serious health concerns.

The issue is believed to be heart-related, with the report indicating that “Bane” has been dealing with atrial fibrillation and recurring heart episodes that worsened during training camp. Despite being in strong physical shape, the symptoms reportedly intensified, ultimately ruling him out of the fight.

BREAKING: Andreas Gustafsson 🇸🇪 forced out of his scheduled #UFCBaku showdown against Daniil Donchenko 🇺🇦. ”Bane” has suffered from heart issues during his training camp and will unfortunately need to paus his UFC career indefinitely, according to sources close to the situation. pic.twitter.com/vT9Ekx4jdw — Frontkick.online (@FrontkickOnline) May 25, 2026

Consequently, the 35-year-old Swedish fighter has had to step away from competition for the foreseeable future to prioritize his health.

Gustafsson earned his UFC contract with a knockout victory over Pat Pytlik on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2024. He made his Octagon debut at UFC 316 in June 2025, securing a unanimous decision win over Khaos Williams.

However, “Bane” was stopped via first-round knockout by Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC Paris in his following outing. He currently holds a professional record of 12–3.

Image: @andreas_gustafsson_/Instagram

As for Donchenko, it remains unclear whether he will face a short-notice replacement or withdraw from the UFC Baku card altogether. The 24-year-old Ukrainian earned his way into the UFC with a first-round knockout victory over Matt Dixon on The Ultimate Fighter 33 in March 2025.

Donchenko was last seen in action at UFC Vegas 113 in February, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over veteran Alex Morono. He is currently 2-0 in the UFC and holds an overall professional record of 13-2.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Daniil Donchenko of Ukraine punches Alex Morono in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on February 07, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This is the second bout to fall through for the June 27 card, as last week, former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori announced that he was forced to withdraw from UFC Baku due to a broken rib, canceling his scheduled matchup with Ismail Naurdiev.

UFC Baku Full Fight Card

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres – lightweight (main event)

Shara Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira – middleweight (co-main event)

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira – middleweight

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev – middleweight

Asu Almabayaev vs. Charles Johnson – flyweight

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo – lightweight

Abul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker – light heavyweight

Daniil Donchenko vs. TBA – welterweight

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto – bantamweight

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk – middleweight

Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan – welterweight

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune – heavyweight

Ismail Naurdiev vs. TBA – middleweight

Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes – featherweight