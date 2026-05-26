Justin Gaethje says UFC tried to “get rid” of him after brutal Max Holloway KO loss

Justin Gaethje believes the UFC tried to get rid of him after he was sent to the shadow realm by Max Holloway in the last second of their BMF title fight at UFC 300.

After the Holloway loss, Gaethje took nearly a year off and then returned to winning ways against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

His next fight was for the interim lightweight strap at UFC 324, in which he dogwalked and dismantled Paddy Pimblett for five rounds to become a two-time interim UFC 155-pound titleholder.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 24: (R-L) Justin Gaethje punches Paddy Pimblett of England in the UFC lightweight interim championship bout during the UFC 324 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Now, on June 14, “The Highlight” will be locking horns with reigning UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria at the White House.

Justin Gaethje says the UFC tried to get rid of him after his loss to Max Holloway

During an interview with Grind City Media, Justin Gaethje opined that, after the brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway, the UFC tried to feed him to young and hungry contenders, hoping that more losses would compel him to retire.

But “The Highlight” delivered dominant performances on both occasions, and come June 14, he’ll have his sights set on Ilia Topuria as he looks to dethrone the champion and become the undisputed UFC lightweight kingpin.

“I’ve had two wins since [the loss to Holloway], it’s been awesome, I mean, they’ve tried to get rid of me. They don’t wanna get rid of me, I’m a great fighter for the company. I’ve held of these young up-and-comers, f*cking, these guys are so hungry. Paddy was so hungry, Fiziev is so hungry.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below:

😳 Justin Gaethje thinks the UFC tried to get rid of him by giving him hot up and comers after he lost to Max Holloway:



“I’ve had two wins since [the loss to Holloway], it’s been awesome, I mean they’ve tried to get rid of me. They don’t wanna get rid of me, I’m a great fighter… pic.twitter.com/8LGduPSHNw — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 25, 2026

Gaethje had previously said that if he gets knocked out by Topuria on June 14, he might retire. However, if “The Highlight” manages to stop “El Matador,” he would then be looking to defend his title 2 or more times before thinking about walking away from the sport.