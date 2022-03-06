Nate Diaz may be signing another contract with the UFC sooner rather than later according to Dana White.

Diaz’s next fight in the UFC would be his last on his current contract with the organization. In the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, Dana White was confronted with the question of Nate Diaz’s future inside the UFC. Recently, Diaz brought up the possibility of a retirement fight, but when White was asked how likely it would be that Diaz would be signed to a new contract. White had a quick answer for that by just saying, “Very likely“.

Dana White says the likelihood that Nate Diaz gets a new contract is very good.#UFC — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 6, 2022

Diaz had been rumored recently to fight many different fighters. White had recently brought up the possibility of the McGregor trilogy, to which Diaz had a snarky remark too. He claimed that ‘The Notorious’ had to get a few wins before he fought him, even though McGregor has the most recent win of the two fighters. White went on to say it would be a shame if we never saw the trilogy take place.

Nate Diaz has repeatedly brought up the possibility of a fight against Dustin Poirier, but nothing solid has come to fruition.

It seems as if Poirier has had enough with the back and forth between Diaz, as he had some choice words after hearing that Diaz would be getting a new contract soon.

The two have been at odds for months and all the talking has amount to nothing but leaving fans upset. Diaz last fought Leon Edwards after being on a 19 month hiatus prior to the fight in June of 2021. the long layoffs have seem to cause more harm to Diaz’s career, as he has to shake off the octagon rust more times than not. Diaz has not had a win inside the octagon since he beat Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

Do you want to see Nate Diaz inside the octagon again? Who do you want to see Diaz matched up against?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.