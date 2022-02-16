It appears with just the one fight left on his deal with talks of retirement coming after we may never get to see Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor share the octagon once more.

Speaking to Adam’s Apple Diaz revealed that McGregor isn’t the name he had in mind for his final matchup.

“Not right now mate, He’s got a lot of work to do,” Diaz said about a trilogy fight with ‘Notorious’

McGregor will still be sidelined until the summer following his devastating leg break in his 3rd matchup with Dustin Poirier. Given Nate Diaz has been asking for a fight since the turn of the year it is unlikely he’ll be willing to wait for McGregor and has made it clear who he wants to face instead.

Nate Diaz Calls For Dustin Poirier Fight

It’ll come as no surprise to MMA fans that Nate Diaz wants to fight Dustin Poirier. The pair have been going back and forth at each other for months now with speculation arising that the deal had been almost confirmed at one point before falling back into just rumours. Diaz made it extremely clear on what he is looking for from the UFC.

I’m on my last fight on my contract right now,” Diaz said. “I would like to fight Dustin Poirier now. Next month when sh*t changes or people win and start doing something entertaining, or something going on, it’s all going to be different, I’m sure.”

Diaz has been desperate for a chance to take on Poirier and has been calling out ‘The Diamond’ for quite some to however the UFC still won’t offer him a fight he says.

“That sh*t’s obnoxious to me,” Diaz said of social media. “For me, I got a bigger following than the rest of the people and they’re not letting me fight, so what do I got to do? I’ve got to sh*t on them from the internet.”

Will Nate Diaz ever get to fight Dustin Poirier?

