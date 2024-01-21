Nate Diaz Throws Shade at Dricus Du Plessis’ Title-Winning Performance Against Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Nate Diaz was not impressed with the show that Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis delivered in their UFC 297 headliner.

Emanating from the mysterious land of Toronto, Canada, Strickland put his middleweight world title on the line for the first time since claiming it with a brilliant performance against Israel Adesanya in September. This time around he was tasked with taking out a South African finisher who has yet to suffer defeat inside the Octagon.

Through five rounds of entertaining action, both fighters lit each other up with strikes and drew blood, but it was Du Plessis who seemed to have the upper hand, mixing up his strikes with a fair amount of grappling that stifled Strickland’s offense at times. Strickland poured it on in the fifth, presumably knowing he may be down on the scorecards, but in the end, it wasn’t enough, and ‘DDP’ was announced as the winner via split decision.

Though most fans were entertained by the evening’s headliner, particularly after the event’s lackluster co-main event, there was one former UFC star who was far from amused.

TUF alumnus Nate Diaz posted a single emoji on social media, summing up his take on Saturday’s title tilt.

😴 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 21, 2024

Fans React to Nate Diaz’s Assessment of the UFC 297 Headliner

Fight fans on X did not appear to agree with Nate Diaz’s assessment of Strickland vs. Du Plessis, with many of them throwing shade at the aging journeyman.

“Nah cmon that was a great fight” “way more entertaining than ur last 5 fights bum” “Get in there one more time” “We have watched many of your fights and you have had quite a few like this” “C’mon Nate, that was a good fight” “Must of been watching your boxing performance against Paul again.” “Better than you v leon” “you were never champ journeyman” “You are just hating bro! Go smoke marijuana and get some sleep brother.” “you’re washed bro”

After 15 years of competing for the UFC, Nate Diaz walked away from the promotion to pursue some opportunities outside of the Octagon. Less than a year into free agency, the ‘Stockton Samurai’ signed on the dotted line for a boxing match with Jake Paul. Diaz lost the bout via unanimous decision.

He hasn’t booked a return to the ring or the cage as of yet, but recent rumors suggest that Diaz is gearing up for a boxing match with former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal under the Gamebred Boxing Banner.