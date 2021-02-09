Ruling out the possibility of a return to the lightweight division, polarizing Stockton veteran, Nate Diaz has echoed his calls for an Octagon return against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier — at a 170-pound welterweight limit ahead of a targeted April or May comeback.



Diaz, who has yet to feature since UFC 244 back in November of 2019 at Madison Square Garden, was linked with a lightweight return for the first time since December of 2015 by UFC president, Dana White during the promotion’s return to ‘Fight Island’, with an opponent yet to be nailed down for his comeback.



According to Diaz who spoke with ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani this afternoon, that’s not the case. The Californian has claimed he’s not interested in a lightweight return, but is hopeful of an Octagon comeback at welterweight, as well as a 165-pound outing, which would be a catchweight given the fact the promotion don’t house a 165-pound division.



Hoping to secure that return in April or May, Diaz again called for a clash with recent UFC 257 victor, the number-one ranked 155-pound contender, Poirier, claiming the “stars are aligned” for a reworked pairing of the duo.

“Yeah, now is the time for sure to fight (Dustin Poirier),” Diaz said. “We should’ve fought a long time ago. And now the stars are aligned.”



When asked by Helwani why the possibility of a rescheduled matchup with Poirier makes sense now, Diaz pointed at the Lafayette’s recent knockout win over common-foe, Conor McGregor.

“Well because he just won the fight (against McGregor) so that’s the fight,” Diaz explained. “I’m waiting for a fight — we’re ready for the big fight you know, and now’s the time.“



“That’s what I would like right now, yeah,” Diaz replied when asked if that’s a fight he would like next. “And I think it’s time for it — that fight for sure.“



Diaz and Poirier were initially linked for a UFC 230 showdown back in 2018 in New York, with the latter forced to withdraw due to a hip injury. Diaz was ultimately removed from the card entirely with his Octagon return coming in August of the following year with a unanimous decision victory over former UFC and WEC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis.



While Diaz has called his shot, reports emerged last night detailing how the promotion were currently moving in the direction of a trilogy, rubber-match between Poirier and McGregor, however, it’s still unknown if a title of some sort, interim, vacant or otherwise would be on the line in that floated re-run takes place. Team McGregor has previously noted their hopes to score an Octagon return for May as well, ideally in a vacant title tilt against Poirier — whom himself have welcomed a rubber-match to boot.