It looks like we might see Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor part three sooner rather than later.

That’s according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani (via @jedigoodman) who reported Monday that’s the direction the UFC is heading. Additionally, it could take place in May as that’s when McGregor would like to return.

Ariel says UFC is going in the direction of Poirier/McGregor 3.

Ariel says Conor McGregor wants to come back in May.

Of course, this isn’t much of a surprise.

Following Poirier’s knockout win over McGregor in the UFC 257 headliner last month, both fighters have expressed their interest in a trilogy fight.

While McGregor has naturally expressed more of an interest given that he lost their most recent meeting, Poirier is all in for it too as he seemingly prefers it over a lightweight title fight.

That then begs the question as to what would happen to the seemingly vacant lightweight title.

Surely, Charles Oliveira is one part of the equation to challenge for it if Poirier isn’t. That means either one of Michael Chandler or Justin Gaethje would be on the opposite side of the cage.

Regardless, there should be more information on the state of the lightweight division in the coming weeks.

What do you make of a trilogy taking place in May?