UFC veteran Nate Diaz slams light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith: ‘He’s a dumb f*ck’

UFC welterweight and lightweight alum, Nate Diaz has hit out at current light heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith – in a rather surprising targeting, calling the one-time title challenger a “dumbf*ck” in reaction to claims from Smith that he is invested in viewing the Dana White-led, Power Slap League.

Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger during his tenure with the organization and a victor of The Ultimate Fighter, most recently featured under the promotion’s banner back in September of last year in the main event of UFC 279.

Initially scheduled to fight against the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev in his Octagon swansong, Nate Diaz instead met with former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson at the welterweight limit after Chimaev missed weight by seven and a half pounds.

Headlining the T-Mobile Arena event, Diaz bowed out from the organization with a rallying fourth round guillotine choke submission win – handing Oxnard native, Ferguson his fifth consecutive loss.

Nate Diaz hits out at Anthony Smith in surprising attack

Yet to ink a new deal with a promotion as he is free to field offers amid interest from multiple organizations, Diaz, who recently posted a cryptic tweet regarding Japanese promotion, Rizin FF – led by Nobuyuki Sakakibara, took aim at one-time lightweight title chaser, Smith on his official Twitter.



“Anthony Smith is a dumbf*ck,” Nate Diaz tweeted.

Anthony smith is a dumbfuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 3, 2023

Sharing his thoughts on Power Slap League, Smith, a native of Nebraska who remains hopeful of challenging recently minted undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill in a title fight following a previously shelved pairing, expressed his delight at the controversial promotion.

“I cannot get enough of the Power Slap League,” Anthony Smith said on Sirius XM. “My body is ready for a pay-per-view. I will pay it. I don’t care how much it costs. I’ll pre-pay. I’ll pre-pay the next 10. I love it. I don’t know why, I can’t give you a rason. Maybe because I was there during the pilot of it and I’ve seen it in person.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)