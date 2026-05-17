MMA community erupts as Francis Ngannou reminds everyone of his power with devastating KO over Philipe Lins
Several members in the MMA community have reacted to Francis Ngannou’s first-round cold KO of Philipe Lins at MVP MMA 1.
Earlier tonight at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the former UFC heavyweight titleholder dismantled “Monstro,” improving his professional MMA record to 19-3.
Francis Ngannou controlled the pace from the opening seconds, didn’t rush for a knockout, and systematically broke Philipe Lins down with knee strikes, body shots, and a mix of heavy attacks. The hardest hitter in MMA also didn’t give Lins a chance to take him down.
In the closing seconds of the first round, the 40-year-old Brazilian backed “The Predator” against the fence. But as the two separated and started exchanging wildly, Ngannou landed one clean short left uppercut that was enough to send Lins to the shadow realm.
After the win, Ngannou called out Jon Jones, who was present in the arena, and said they should lock horns before both men retire.
MMA community reacts to Francis Ngannou’s first-round KO against Philipe Lins
Derek Brunson posted on X:
“Francis Ngannou one shot, and that’s it. No follow-up shots needed! Whewwwww 💥”
Corey Anderson posted:
“When Francis throws that left hook… do not be anywhere near it!”
The MMA Guru added:
“WHAT A BRUTAL KO FROM FRANCIS NGANNOU IN ROUND 1 OVER HIS SACRIFICIAL LAMB PHILIPE LINS! BRUTAL SHOT RIGHT UPSIDE THE HEAD LEAVES LINS OUT COLD! BUT CREDIT TO LINS, HE MADE THIS A FIGHT, NO FEAR, LANDED HIS OWN SHOTS, BUT YOU CAN’T TRADE WITH NGANNOU LIKE THAT AS A 205’er.”
Francis Ngannou also reacted after his win. He posted on X:
“It’s been a long 19 months, but we did it ☝🏿 Thank you all for the support #NgannouLins.”
Check out a few more reactions below: