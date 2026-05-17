MMA community erupts as Francis Ngannou reminds everyone of his power with devastating KO over Philipe Lins

Several members in the MMA community have reacted to Francis Ngannou’s first-round cold KO of Philipe Lins at MVP MMA 1.



Earlier tonight at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the former UFC heavyweight titleholder dismantled “Monstro,” improving his professional MMA record to 19-3.



Francis Ngannou controlled the pace from the opening seconds, didn’t rush for a knockout, and systematically broke Philipe Lins down with knee strikes, body shots, and a mix of heavy attacks. The hardest hitter in MMA also didn’t give Lins a chance to take him down.

In the closing seconds of the first round, the 40-year-old Brazilian backed “The Predator” against the fence. But as the two separated and started exchanging wildly, Ngannou landed one clean short left uppercut that was enough to send Lins to the shadow realm.

VINTAGE FRANCIS NGANNOU 😮‍💨



HE GETS THE FIRST ROUND KO AGAINST PHILIPE LINS 🔥#RouseyCarano is LIVE now only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/zaqgyfbhvS — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

After the win, Ngannou called out Jon Jones, who was present in the arena, and said they should lock horns before both men retire.

Francis Ngannou had a message for Jon Jones:



“He should be watching what I’m doing and learning… He’s caged. He doesn’t know how to get out of the cage.” pic.twitter.com/bBBJNO3OBi — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) May 17, 2026

MMA community reacts to Francis Ngannou’s first-round KO against Philipe Lins

Derek Brunson posted on X:

“Francis Ngannou one shot, and that’s it. No follow-up shots needed! Whewwwww 💥”

Francis Ngannou one shot and that’s it .no follow up shots need ! Whewwwww 💥 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 17, 2026

Corey Anderson posted:

“When Francis throws that left hook… do not be anywhere near it!”

When Francis throws that left hook… do not be anywhere near it!#mvp #rouseycarano — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 17, 2026

The MMA Guru added:

“WHAT A BRUTAL KO FROM FRANCIS NGANNOU IN ROUND 1 OVER HIS SACRIFICIAL LAMB PHILIPE LINS! BRUTAL SHOT RIGHT UPSIDE THE HEAD LEAVES LINS OUT COLD! BUT CREDIT TO LINS, HE MADE THIS A FIGHT, NO FEAR, LANDED HIS OWN SHOTS, BUT YOU CAN’T TRADE WITH NGANNOU LIKE THAT AS A 205’er.”

WHAT A BRUTAL KO FROM FRANCIS NGANNOU IN ROUND 1 OVER HIS SACFRICIAL LAMB PHILIPE LINS!



BRUTAL SHOT RIGHT UPSIDE THE HEAD LEAVES LINS OUT COLD!



BUT CREDIT TO LINS, HE MADE THIS A FIGHT, NO FEAR, LANDED HIS OWN SHOTS, BUT YOU CANT TRADE WITH NGANNOU LIKE THAT AS A 205'er — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 17, 2026

Francis Ngannou also reacted after his win. He posted on X:

“It’s been a long 19 months, but we did it ☝🏿 Thank you all for the support #NgannouLins.”

t’s been a long 19 months, but we did it ☝🏿



Thank you all for the support #NgannouLins pic.twitter.com/fI0xAWWccA — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 17, 2026

Check out a few more reactions below:

Congratulation @francis_ngannou my opinion he’s the best Heavyweight on the planet today — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 17, 2026

Love that #mvpmma is selling Ngannou as the lineal champ.



Because he is. — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) May 17, 2026