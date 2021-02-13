Nate Diaz had some strong words for Dustin Poirier after he was the latest to turn down his fight offer.

Diaz hasn’t fought since he went toe-to-toe with Jorge Masvidal for the BMF Title in November 2019. He has recently been hinting at making his comeback, but finding a willing dance partner has proven to be a difficult task. He initially called out top lightweight contender Charles Oliveira, but that was quickly shot down by the Brazilian’s coach. That caused Diaz to turn his attention towards Poirier, but he now appears to be on track towards a third fight with Conor McGregor.

Apparently upset with the lack of top-ranked opposition willing to face him, Diaz took to Instagram to vent his frustration. In a post featuring a picture of him choking out McGregor, Diaz took aim at Poirier and UFC president Dana White.

“Don’t forget who started this G s—,” Diaz wrote in the caption. “The Real uncrowned King. No rematches ever given. Dustin you do what your told by your daddies u lil b—-.”

A fight between Diaz and Poirier was originally expected to take place at UFC 230, but never came to fruition. After knocking out McGregor at UFC 257, Poirier said Diaz was one of the fights he had his eyes on. However, recent reports make it appear that he is solely focused on completing his trilogy against McGregor. He even took to the Instagram post to have a little fun with Diaz.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier just had a little back and forth on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/FvKtXQRZ3h — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 12, 2021

Diaz has made it clear in the past that he is only interested in taking big-money fights at this point in his career. With arguably the top two draws on a collision path with each other, it will be interesting to see who, if anyone, the UFC could entice Diaz with. There are a number of top lightweight contenders without a fight at the moment, but they appear more interested in fighting each other than Diaz. Will Diaz be willing to take a fight against a lower ranked fighter in hopes of making a statement? Only time will tell.

