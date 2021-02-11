UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira does not seem to have much interest in a fight with Nate Diaz.

Oliveira is currently riding an eight fight win streak at lightweight, with his last win coming against Tony Ferguson via a dominant unanimous decision.

It seems like Oliveira and his team are headstrong about his next fight being for the title.

He has already rejected a fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 258 this weekend and his manager has been on record saying that Oliveira’s next fight has to be for the belt.

On Monday, Diaz threw his hat into the ring for a potential fight at welterweight with the Brazilian but once again, it does not sound promising listening to Oliveira’s coach, Diego Lima.

Lima spoke to AG Fight about the likelihood of a fight with Diaz actually happening. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“To be honest, it is a fight that theoretically makes no sense to us. Nate is not active, much less ranked. It is a fight that would only happen for financial reasons. But even so, I don’t think it would be beneficial for us at this point. We know that McGregor sells a lot. Really who he faces sells well. Nate is not at that level. Our goal is the belt. Even if it is very financially worthwhile, today I do not see this struggle adding to Charles’ career. The goal is only one, the lightweight title,” Lima said.

Current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is set for another meeting with UFC president Dana White about his future in the division and it should clear things up for Oliveria and his team.

It is more than likely that Khabib will stay retired and vacate the belt, leaving the division wide open to whoever in that top five wants take it.

Do you think Charles Oliveira should fight Nate Diaz next?