UFC welterweight, Nate Diaz responds to UFC president Dana White’s comments last night at the post-fight press conference.

The feud between UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz and the UFC is showing no signs of coming to some sort of end. Earlier this week, Diaz made a special appearance on The MMA Hour to discuss his current situation and his frustration was palpable.

When talking to Ariel Helwani, Diaz shared that he had reached out with multiple names that he would be interested in, in hopes of the UFC booking a fight. he even shared that he felt he was being held hostage for the UFC.

During the post-fight press conference following the card last night, Dana White was quizzed on Diaz’s current situation and was asked about Diaz’s comments on being held “hostage.”

“I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again, we can’t hold guys hostage,” White said. “It’s not possible. I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year I have to pay you. How can I hold him hostage?”

“I have to get him three fights a year. I offer fights. He either accepts them or turns them down. Obviously, I’m not paying him, so I’ve offered him fights.”

Nate Diaz Responds

Diaz took to Twitter last night following White’s comments to respond to White’s comments.

Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now

Idk why he was so confused in interview.

And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..

