Dana White has responded to Nate Diaz‘s recent interview he did with Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ this past week.

Diaz has been very vocal about not having a fight or even being offered fights recently. He has done everything from call out Dana White on Twitter and in interviews, to even urinating outside of the UFC’s offices at the Performance Institute. Diaz was on ‘The MMA Hour’ when he claimed that they haven’t offered him anybody and he was down to fight anyone in the Welterweight division.

Diaz was insisting that the UFC was holding him hostage and not allowing him to fight out his contract. One of the reasons was being held “hostage” was that the UFC wanted him to fight Conor McGregor, to complete their trilogy.

Dana White was perplexed at the acquisitions that the UFC was holding Nate Diaz “hostage”

“I mean, when isn’t Nate Diaz saying something crazy” White said “I said this a million times and I’ll say it again. We can’t hold guys hostage, it’s not possible, okay? I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year,I have to pay you. How could I hold him hostage?”

Diaz has not fought inside the octagon scene he lost to Leon Edwards back in June of 2021. he has been sidelined for a little over a year now.

White was then followed up with another question regarding Nate Diaz and what their plan is to get him back in the octagon.

“What do you think my plans are?” White asked laughingly “We’re gonna get him a fight. I don’t know [how quickly it will be], we’ll see. I have to give him three fights a year. I offer fight, he either accepts or turns them down. Obviously I’m not paying him, so I’ve offered him fights.”

White was then asked if Diaz had been turning down fights, but White laughed the question off and said he was not in the mood to play those games.