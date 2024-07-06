Conor McGregor bets $500k on Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal in boxing fight: ‘He does him in easy

Sharing his pick for tonight’s boxing match between former two-time foe, Nate Diaz, and often-mooted rival, Jorge Masvidal, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has backed the Stockton native to turn in an “easy” win over the latter – to the tune of $500,000 no less.

McGregor, a former two-time foe of Californian veteran, Diaz has tasted both defeat and success against the UFC product, and has forever found himself tied to a potential trilogy rubber match down the line between the duo.

As for Masvidal, the former symbolic BMF champion has made his feelings toward the outspoken Dubliner public record time and time again, claiming just earlier this month how despite his best efforts, McGregor has served a fight with him during their respective tenures inside the Octagon.

Mandatory Credit: Isaac Brekken – AP

Conor McGregor bets $500k on Nate Diaz to beat Jorge Masvidal tonight

And laying down some significant money tonight ahead of their boxing showdown in Anaheim, McGregor is backing his former foe to avenge his 2019 doctor’s stoppage against Masvidal this time in the squared circle – with relative ease to boot.

“I’ve decided to put $500,000 on Diaz to win tonight’s boxing match,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Range, form, experience, solely hands being used, I can’t see Masvidal causing any problems to Nate in a boxing ring whatsoever. They are both little play around dipsh*ts in a fight, play around b*llox, but I feel Nate does him in EASY here for real. $500k gets me back $1,625,00 all in.”

Making his sophomore outing in professional boxing tonight, TUF winner, Diaz is reportedly set to land himself a $500,000 payday for his efforts against Masvidal, with the Miami native slated to net a $300,000 purse to boot.

