Dustin Poirier isn’t feeling emotional about UFC retirement just yet

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has said he isn’t feeling emotional about his upcoming retirement fight.

Later this summer, Dustin Poirier is set to finally ride off into the sunset. He will compete one more time in the cage for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with the expectation being that he will retire after that. Of course, some have wondered whether or not he’ll carry on beyond his retirement bout – which is expected to be in his home state of Louisiana – but it seems unlikely.

Dustin Poirier is easily one of the most beloved fighters in all of mixed martial arts. Because of that, all eyes are going to be on this fight, and it’s set to be quite an emotional moment.

The man himself, however, has said he isn’t feeling the emotions just yet, but expects that he will closer to the time.

Dustin Poirier looks ahead to retirement

I’m not emotional yet,” Poirier told MMA Junkie at a training session at his American Top Team home gym in South Florida. “I’m sure as time goes, there’s going to be waves of different feelings. Right now, I’m feeling confident and OK with my decision for it to be my last fight.”

“I can still do this at the top level for a few more years – there’s no doubt in my mind. But what am I fighting for?” Poirier said. “Is it for a paycheck? I don’t want to disrespect the sport. I’ve always fought to be a champion, so if it’s not for a title, then it’s time to going away. I was always chasing a title.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Dustin Poirier wants to go out on his own terms and regardless of who his opponent is, you can bet he’s going to give it everything he’s got in that Octagon.