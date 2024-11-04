Nate Diaz reacts to Mike Tyson mistaking Hasbulla for a baby

Ahead of his return to action later this month, heavyweight boxing icon, Mike Tyson seemed to draw laughs from former UFC title challenger, Nate Diaz — in year-old footage of him lifting up Russian social media star, Hasbulla Magomedov and kissing his neck.

Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion, will snap his lengthy hiatus from the professional ring later this month, dating back to 2006, in fact.

Taking on 10-1 puncher and outspoken social media influencer, Jake Paul, Tyson will feature for the first time since back-to-back stoppage defeats to both Kevin McBride and Danny Williams almost two decades ago.

Himself most recently featuring back in the summer, Ohio native, Paul improved to 10-1 as a professional with an eventual sixth round knockout win over former UFC welterweight contender and current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry.

Nate Diaz finds hilarity in Mike Tyson’s joking with Hasbulla Magomedov

And reacting to Mike Tyson’s infamous podcast appearance with the above-mentioned, Hasbulla on social media over the course of the weekend, Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz described the duo’s interaction as “hilarious”.

This is hilarious 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jWpf5TQu9y — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 3, 2024

And issuing somewhat of a warning to incoming foe, Paul ahead of their pairing later this month, Tyson claimed that despite many in the public’s perception, he is far from a “nice” person.

“There’s nothing nice about me,” Mike Tyson told The Independent and other publications over Zoom, two weeks before his fight. “I’m not a nice person. I’m a decent person, I try to do the right thing. But a nice person, I am not. Anybody with the [idea] that I’m a nice person is gonna be disappointed. I’m just not. I don’t make people happy for no reason, I’m just who I am. I’m not trying to gain friends, that’s basically what I’m saying. I don’t want to make friends with you, I don’t care if you put me on your yacht, I don’t give a f***. I’m not gonna ever be nice to nobody; I’ll be kind, but never nice.”