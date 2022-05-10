Home Blog

Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler Appear To Verbally Agree To UFC 277 Fight: ‘Send The Contract’

By
Ross Markey
-
Nate Diaz
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari - Zuffa LLC
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Nate Diaz appears to welcome the opportunity to score a welterweight matchup with lightweight contender, Michael Chandler at UFC 277 on July 30. – urging the promotion to “send the contract” for a summer showdown. 

Nate Diaz, who has tirelessly campaigned to land both the final fight of his contract with the promotion – as well as his release from the organization, teased a summer return over the course of the weekend, suggesting a welterweight pairing on July 30. at UFC 277. 

READ MORE:  Tony Ferguson Praises Michael Chandler On UFC 274 Win: 'Feels Good To Be Back, Hungry Again'

Receiving a host of offers from the likes of Khamzat Chimaev, and Dustin Poirier – one-time lightweight title challenger, Chandler, fresh from a stunning front kick knockout win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 on Saturday, offered to fight Diaz at the welterweight limit at UFC 277

“I’m there,” Michael Chandler replied to Diaz who tweeted, “July 30. 170lbs,” “Quick turn around. Spin your head on it’s axis. @natediaz209.” 

“Hey, @natediaz209… shut up and stop complaining,” Michael Chandler tweeted. “Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me… if you’re lucky. See you at the top.” 

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev Sends Message Of Support To Tony Ferguson After UFC 274 KO Loss

Nate Diaz urges the UFC to send him a contract for a fight against Michael Chandler

Replying to Chandler and welcoming the pairing, Diaz claimed that the UFC had kept him “on ice” for over a year at this stage, and urged them to send the contract so he would could fight the Sanford MMA staple at UFC 277.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor Questions How Many Bridges Tony Ferguson 'Must Burn' Amid Tirade Against UFC

“UFC got me on ice for a year now (Michael) Chander’s obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time,” Nate Diaz tweeted.

In his most recent matchup, Diaz suffered his second consecutive loss at the welterweight limit, dropping a unanimous decision loss to expected next division title challenger, Leon Edwards at UFC 263 back in June of last year.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Mixed Martial Arts News

LowKick MMA has been the heart of the MMA community since 2003 (cc: World Clock). Whether you are new to MMA or a veteran fan , it is open to everyone. Check us out for the latest MMA News, UFC News, Bellator News, Rizin News, Boxing News, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts from around the globe.

Contact us: hi @ lowkickmma.com
© 2003-2022 by LowKickMMA.com