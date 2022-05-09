Home Blog

Michael Chandler Offers To Fight Nate Diaz At UFC 277: ‘Spin Your Head On It’s Axis’

Ross Markey
Off the back of a spectacular front kick knockout win over former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 on Saturday – Michael Chandler has offered to make a blistering turnaround and fight Nate Diaz at the welterweight limit at UFC 277 on July 30.

Chandler, a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, turned in his second Octagon victory at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night, rallying from an opening round knockdown to finish Ferguson with a devastating 17 second knockout in the second round courtesy of a brutal front kick.

The victory snapped a run of two losses for the Sanford MMA staple, who had dropped defeats to UFC 274 headliners, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje last year – following a successful Octagon landing against Dan Hooker in January on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Michael Chandler makes surprising offer to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 277 on July 30.

Initially calling for a title rematch against either Gaethje or Oliveira next, Chandler also offered to make the welterweight limit for a long-rumored fight against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, however, has since switched focus to Stockton veteran, Diaz – who himself hinted at a summer Octagon return at UFC 277.

“I’m there,” Michael Chandler replied to Diaz who tweeted, “July 30. 170lbs,” “Quick turn around. Spin your head on it’s axis. @natediaz209.” 

In a second tweet aimed at The Ultimate Fighter 3 victor, Chandler urged him to keep his mouth shut until UFC president, Dana White booked him a fight – claiming that he just might find himself staring across from him next time out.

“Hey, @natediaz209… shut up and stop complaining,” Michael Chandler tweeted. “Keep your mouth shut. Keep your head down until your daddy books a fight for you to get your sacrificial dome bounced off the canvas again. Maybe it’ll be me… if you’re lucky. See you at the top.”

