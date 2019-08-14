Nate Diaz Looks In Phenomenal Shape Days Out Of UFC 241 (Photos)

Spread the word!













One of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year goes down this weekend (Sat. August 17, 2019).

Nate Diaz returns from a nearly three-year layoff to take on Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 241 on pay-per-view (PPV). Both Diaz and Pettis have had issues with one another in the past. Now, they’ll finally get the opportunity to settle the score Saturday night.

Ahead of the bout, Diaz has been posting photos on his Instagram from his training camp. The Stockton star is looking to be in phenomenal shape just days out from fight night. Check out some recent photos from his Instagram below.

The matchup between Diaz and Pettis is certainly an interesting one on paper. Both men are strikers first – Pettis being one of the most dynamic stand-up artists the sport has ever seen, and Diaz possessing some of the best boxing ability in the UFC. Both men are also extremely talented on the ground.

Pettis has been known to pull off ridiculous submissions off his back against even some of the highest-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners. That’s exactly what he faces in Diaz, a black belt in Gracie jiu-jitsu who can wrap you up in an instant. No matter where the fight goes, things are going to be very interesting Saturday night.

What do you think about the matchup between Diaz and Pettis this weekend?